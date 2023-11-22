Ben Simmons, Top Nets Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - November 22
The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) and the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) are slated to play on Wednesday at State Farm Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Dejounte Murray and Cameron Thomas are two players to watch.
How to Watch Nets vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, YES
Nets' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Nets fell to the 76ers on Sunday, 121-99. Their top scorer was Lonnie Walker IV with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lonnie Walker IV
|26
|6
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Mikal Bridges
|18
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|12
|4
|5
|0
|1
|1
Nets vs Hawks Additional Info
Nets Players to Watch
- Thomas' averages for the season are 33 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, making 61.4% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Ben Simmons gives 8.3 points, 10 boards and 8.3 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Mikal Bridges provides the Nets 20.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- The Nets receive 13.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith.
- Royce O'Neale provides the Nets 8 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
