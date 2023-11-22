The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) and the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) are slated to play on Wednesday at State Farm Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Dejounte Murray and Cameron Thomas are two players to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE, YES

Nets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nets fell to the 76ers on Sunday, 121-99. Their top scorer was Lonnie Walker IV with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lonnie Walker IV 26 6 2 0 0 6 Mikal Bridges 18 1 3 0 0 2 Spencer Dinwiddie 12 4 5 0 1 1

Nets vs Hawks Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Thomas' averages for the season are 33 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, making 61.4% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Ben Simmons gives 8.3 points, 10 boards and 8.3 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Mikal Bridges provides the Nets 20.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Nets receive 13.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith.

Royce O'Neale provides the Nets 8 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

