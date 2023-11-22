The Week 13 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving New York programs. Among those games is the Wake Forest Demon Deacons taking on the Syracuse Orange.

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Buffalo Bulls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Buffalo (-5.5)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Syracuse Orange

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Syracuse (-2.5)

