Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 13 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving New York programs. Among those games is the Wake Forest Demon Deacons taking on the Syracuse Orange.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 21
- Venue: UB Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Buffalo (-5.5)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Syracuse (-2.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.