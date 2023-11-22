The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Bonino find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

  • Bonino is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
  • Bonino has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.9 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:14 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:44 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:46 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:43 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:36 Away W 3-0

Rangers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

