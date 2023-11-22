How to Watch North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished seventh.
- Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels averaged were 6.3 more points than the Panthers allowed (69.9).
- North Carolina went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- Northern Iowa compiled an 11-10 straight up record in games it shot above 43.5% from the field.
- The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 334th.
- The Panthers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the Tar Heels gave up (70.9).
- Northern Iowa went 13-8 last season when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (70.2).
- The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.1).
- Looking at three-point shooting, North Carolina fared better in home games last season, making 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northern Iowa averaged 71.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.9.
- At home, the Panthers conceded 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.8.
- Northern Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (31.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Radford
|W 86-70
|Dean Smith Center
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|W 90-68
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 83-77
|UNT Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Loras
|W 90-50
|McLeod Center
|11/19/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 74-65
|Yuengling Center
|11/22/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.