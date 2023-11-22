New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oneida County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Oneida County, New York today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Oneida County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas R. Proctor High School at Lowville Academy High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 22
- Location: Lowville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
