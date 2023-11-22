New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Onondaga County, New York today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tully JrSr High School at Skaneateles Senior High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 22
- Location: Skaneateles, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 22
- Location: Marcellus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.