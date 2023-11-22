Patriot Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks versus the Marist Red Foxes is one of four games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that includes a Patriot team on the court.
Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Le Moyne Dolphins at Boston University Terriers
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|George Mason Patriots at American Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. Marist Red Foxes
|2:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
