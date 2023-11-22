The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8), coming off a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, host the New York Rangers (12-3-1) at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT. The Rangers lost to the Dallas Stars 6-3 in their most recent outing.

The Rangers have an 8-1-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 36 goals while conceding 24 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in 11 goals (34.4% conversion rate).

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's game.

Rangers vs. Penguins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Penguins 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-110)

Penguins (-110) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)

Rangers vs Penguins Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers (12-3-1 overall) have posted a record of 3-1-4 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

This season the Rangers recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

New York has won both games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers have scored more than two goals 13 times, earning 21 points from those matchups (10-2-1).

This season, New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 7-3-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 8-1-0 (16 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned nine points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 12th 3.41 Goals Scored 3.38 13th 7th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.44 3rd 3rd 34 Shots 29.1 26th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 28.3 7th 25th 15.22% Power Play % 32.69% 2nd 9th 84.91% Penalty Kill % 83.67% 12th

Rangers vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

