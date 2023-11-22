Rangers vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8), coming off a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, host the New York Rangers (12-3-1) at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT. The Rangers lost to the Dallas Stars 6-3 in their most recent outing.
The Rangers have an 8-1-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 36 goals while conceding 24 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in 11 goals (34.4% conversion rate).
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's game.
Rangers vs. Penguins Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Penguins 4, Rangers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)
Rangers vs Penguins Additional Info
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers (12-3-1 overall) have posted a record of 3-1-4 in matchups that have needed OT this season.
- New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.
- This season the Rangers recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- New York has won both games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-0-0, four points).
- The Rangers have scored more than two goals 13 times, earning 21 points from those matchups (10-2-1).
- This season, New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 7-3-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 8-1-0 (16 points).
- The Rangers have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned nine points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Rangers AVG
|Rangers Rank
|12th
|3.41
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|13th
|7th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|2.44
|3rd
|3rd
|34
|Shots
|29.1
|26th
|18th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|28.3
|7th
|25th
|15.22%
|Power Play %
|32.69%
|2nd
|9th
|84.91%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.67%
|12th
Rangers vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
