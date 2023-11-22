The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken five games in a row.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

Purdue is 4-0 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 222nd.

The Boilermakers score 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).

Purdue has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Marquette has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.1% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 276th.

The Golden Eagles' 80.4 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers allow.

Marquette has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue scored 76.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (67.3).

The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).

When playing at home, Purdue sunk 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32%).

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.7 away.

The Golden Eagles gave up fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.

At home, Marquette drained 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (34.8%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Tennessee W 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Marquette Upcoming Schedule