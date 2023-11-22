Rangers vs. Penguins Injury Report Today - November 22
Going into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8), the New York Rangers (12-3-1) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at PPG Paints Arena.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rangers vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers' 54 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 18th in the league.
- New York's total of 39 goals given up (just 2.4 per game) is second-best in the league.
- With a goal differential of +15, they are fifth-best in the league.
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins' 58 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- It has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +12.
Rangers vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-110)
|Rangers (-110)
|6
