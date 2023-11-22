Going into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8), the New York Rangers (12-3-1) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at PPG Paints Arena.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pierre-Olivier Joseph D Out Undisclosed Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Rangers vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers' 54 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 18th in the league.

New York's total of 39 goals given up (just 2.4 per game) is second-best in the league.

With a goal differential of +15, they are fifth-best in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 58 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

It has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +12.

Rangers vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-110) Rangers (-110) 6

