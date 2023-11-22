The Pittsburgh Penguins (off a victory in their most recent game) and the New York Rangers (off a loss) will clash on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The Rangers' matchup with the Penguins will air on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT, so tune in to catch the action.

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers concede just 2.4 goals per game (39 in total), the second-fewest in the league.

With 54 goals (3.4 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 16 10 16 26 10 3 0% Vincent Trocheck 16 5 10 15 8 11 62.7% Chris Kreider 16 10 5 15 9 4 26.3% Erik Gustafsson 16 3 9 12 9 6 - Adam Fox 10 3 8 11 5 3 -

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 46 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fifth.

The Penguins rank 13th in the NHL with 58 goals scored (3.4 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Penguins Key Players