The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8) are slightly favored when they host the New York Rangers (12-3-1) on Wednesday, November 22 in what is expected to be a close matchup. The Penguins are -110 on the moneyline to win against the Rangers (-110) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT.

Rangers vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Penguins Betting Trends

New York has played eight games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

In the 11 times this season the Penguins have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 5-6 in those games.

The Rangers have claimed an upset victory in one of the three games they have played as an underdog this season.

Pittsburgh is 5-6 (victorious in 45.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

New York is 1-2 when it is underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 5-4-1 6.7 3.7 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.7 2.5 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 5-5 6-4-0 5.9 3.6 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.6 2.4 11 34.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 7-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

