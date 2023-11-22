The New York Rangers (12-3-1) and Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8) square off at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT. The Rangers fell to the Dallas Stars 6-3 in their most recent outing, while the Penguins are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers are 8-1-1 while scoring 36 goals against 24 goals allowed. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 11 goals (34.4%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will bring home the win in Wednesday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Penguins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-105)

Penguins (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Penguins Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers (12-3-1 overall) have a 3-1-4 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Rangers scored only one goal, they lost.

New York has won both games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals in 13 games (10-2-1, 21 points).

In the 10 games when New York has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 14 points after finishing 7-3-0.

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 8-1-0 (16 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Rangers went 4-2-1 in those matchups (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 13th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.41 12th 3rd 2.44 Goals Allowed 2.71 7th 26th 29.1 Shots 34 3rd 7th 28.3 Shots Allowed 30.6 18th 2nd 32.69% Power Play % 15.22% 25th 12th 83.67% Penalty Kill % 84.91% 9th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.