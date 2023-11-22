Rangers vs. Penguins November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Pay attention to Sidney Crosby and Artemi Panarin in particular on Wednesday, when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Penguins Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,MSG,SportsNet PT
Rangers Players to Watch
- Panarin is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 26 points (1.6 per game), as he has scored 10 goals and 16 assists in 16 games (playing 19:41 per game).
- Vincent Trocheck has made a major impact for New York this season with 15 points (five goals and 10 assists).
- This season, New York's Chris Kreider has 15 points (10 goals, five assists) this season.
- In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a record of 4-0-1 in six games this season, conceding 11 goals (2.0 goals against average) with 142 saves and a .928 save percentage, seventh-best in the league.
Penguins Players to Watch
- One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Crosby, with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 18:43 per game.
- Jake Guentzel has chipped in with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
- Evgeni Malkin has posted nine goals and nine assists for Pittsburgh.
- Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 2-1-0. He has given up six goals (2 goals against average) and made 101 saves.
Rangers vs. Penguins Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Rangers AVG
|Rangers Rank
|12th
|3.41
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|13th
|7th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|2.44
|3rd
|3rd
|34
|Shots
|29.1
|26th
|18th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|28.3
|7th
|25th
|15.22%
|Power Play %
|32.69%
|2nd
|9th
|84.91%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.67%
|12th
