Pay attention to Sidney Crosby and Artemi Panarin in particular on Wednesday, when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Penguins Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 26 points (1.6 per game), as he has scored 10 goals and 16 assists in 16 games (playing 19:41 per game).

Vincent Trocheck has made a major impact for New York this season with 15 points (five goals and 10 assists).

This season, New York's Chris Kreider has 15 points (10 goals, five assists) this season.

In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a record of 4-0-1 in six games this season, conceding 11 goals (2.0 goals against average) with 142 saves and a .928 save percentage, seventh-best in the league.

Penguins Players to Watch

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Crosby, with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 18:43 per game.

Jake Guentzel has chipped in with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).

Evgeni Malkin has posted nine goals and nine assists for Pittsburgh.

Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 2-1-0. He has given up six goals (2 goals against average) and made 101 saves.

Rangers vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 12th 3.41 Goals Scored 3.38 13th 7th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.44 3rd 3rd 34 Shots 29.1 26th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 28.3 7th 25th 15.22% Power Play % 32.69% 2nd 9th 84.91% Penalty Kill % 83.67% 12th

