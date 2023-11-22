Rangers vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (12-3-1), coming off a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars, visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins took down the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in their last outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rangers vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-115)
|Penguins (-105)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have gone 11-2 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, New York has an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
- In eight of 16 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs Penguins Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Penguins Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|54 (18th)
|Goals
|58 (13th)
|39 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (5th)
|17 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (26th)
|8 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (6th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games New York has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Six of New York's past 10 games went over.
- The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 5.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Rangers offense's 54 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the best squads in league competition, allowing only 39 goals to rank second.
- With a +15 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.