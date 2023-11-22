The New York Rangers (12-3-1), coming off a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars, visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins took down the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-115) Penguins (-105) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have gone 11-2 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, New York has an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

In eight of 16 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs Penguins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Penguins Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 54 (18th) Goals 58 (13th) 39 (2nd) Goals Allowed 46 (5th) 17 (5th) Power Play Goals 7 (26th) 8 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games New York has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Six of New York's past 10 games went over.

The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 5.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).

In their last 10 games, the Rangers are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Rangers offense's 54 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

On defense, the Rangers are one of the best squads in league competition, allowing only 39 goals to rank second.

With a +15 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.