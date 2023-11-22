Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Penguins on November 22, 2023
Artemi Panarin and Sidney Crosby are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins square off at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Panarin has been a top contributor on New York this season, with 26 points in 16 games.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|9
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|8
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|4
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Vincent Trocheck is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) to the team.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|2
|0
|2
|3
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Chris Kreider has 15 total points for New York, with 10 goals and five assists.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|3
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Crosby is an offensive leader for Pittsburgh with 22 points (1.3 per game), with 12 goals and 10 assists in 17 games (playing 18:43 per game).
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|3
|1
|4
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Jake Guentzel has collected 21 points this season, with six goals and 15 assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
