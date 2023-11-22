Artemi Panarin and Sidney Crosby are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins square off at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Panarin has been a top contributor on New York this season, with 26 points in 16 games.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 18 2 0 2 9 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 2 2 8 vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 4

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Vincent Trocheck is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) to the team.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 at Devils Nov. 18 0 3 3 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 1 1 3 vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 2 3 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 2 0 2 3

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Chris Kreider has 15 total points for New York, with 10 goals and five assists.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 at Devils Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 1 1 2 2 vs. Wild Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 3

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Crosby is an offensive leader for Pittsburgh with 22 points (1.3 per game), with 12 goals and 10 assists in 17 games (playing 18:43 per game).

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 2 0 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 3 1 4 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 11 0 1 1 4

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Jake Guentzel has collected 21 points this season, with six goals and 15 assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 11 0 1 1 2

