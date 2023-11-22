How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2) hit the court against the Bucknell Bison (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Cent. Conn. St. vs UMass (2:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Creighton vs Loyola Chicago (4:00 PM ET | November 22)
Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights
- The Bonnies made 42.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games Saint Bonaventure shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-6 overall.
- The Bonnies were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 220th.
- Last year, the 66.8 points per game the Bonnies scored were only 1.7 fewer points than the Bison gave up (68.5).
- When Saint Bonaventure totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 8-4.
Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Bonaventure scored 72.7 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 62.3 points per contest.
- The Bonnies surrendered 66.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.5).
- In home games, Saint Bonaventure drained 2.4 more threes per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in road games (31.4%).
Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Canisius
|L 70-67
|Reilly Center
|11/16/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 66-64
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Auburn
|L 77-60
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Reilly Center
|11/25/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
