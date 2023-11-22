The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2) hit the court against the Bucknell Bison (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

The Bonnies made 42.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Saint Bonaventure shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-6 overall.

The Bonnies were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 220th.

Last year, the 66.8 points per game the Bonnies scored were only 1.7 fewer points than the Bison gave up (68.5).

When Saint Bonaventure totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 8-4.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure scored 72.7 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 62.3 points per contest.

The Bonnies surrendered 66.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.5).

In home games, Saint Bonaventure drained 2.4 more threes per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in road games (31.4%).

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule