The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2) hit the court against the Bucknell Bison (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

  • The Bonnies made 42.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • In games Saint Bonaventure shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-6 overall.
  • The Bonnies were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 220th.
  • Last year, the 66.8 points per game the Bonnies scored were only 1.7 fewer points than the Bison gave up (68.5).
  • When Saint Bonaventure totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 8-4.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Bonaventure scored 72.7 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 62.3 points per contest.
  • The Bonnies surrendered 66.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.5).
  • In home games, Saint Bonaventure drained 2.4 more threes per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in road games (31.4%).

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Canisius L 70-67 Reilly Center
11/16/2023 Oklahoma State W 66-64 Barclays Center
11/17/2023 Auburn L 77-60 Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Bucknell - Reilly Center
11/25/2023 Miami (OH) - Reilly Center
12/2/2023 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena

