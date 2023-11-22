Wednesday's game at Reilly Center has the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2) going head to head against the Bucknell Bison (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-61 victory as our model heavily favors Saint Bonaventure.

The game has no set line.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 74, Bucknell 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-13.0)

Saint Bonaventure (-13.0) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

Offensively, Saint Bonaventure was the 306th-ranked team in the country (66.8 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 102nd (67.7 points conceded per game).

The Bonnies grabbed 29.8 rebounds per game and conceded 31.8 boards last year, ranking 288th and 222nd, respectively, in the nation.

Saint Bonaventure was 274th in the country in assists (11.9 per game) last year.

The Bonnies made 7.1 3-pointers per game and shot 34.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 210th and 146th, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, Saint Bonaventure was 46th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.1 last year. It was fifth-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 28.7%.

The Bonnies attempted 36.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 29.4% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 63.8% of their shots, with 70.6% of their makes coming from there.

