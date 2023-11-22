Wednesday's contest between the Buffalo Bulls (3-1) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-3) at Alumni Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-53 and heavily favors Buffalo to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Bonnies enter this matchup following a 73-65 loss to Binghamton on Saturday.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 74, Saint Bonaventure 53

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bonnies had a -494 scoring differential last season, falling short by 15.5 points per game. They put up 52 points per game to rank 352nd in college basketball and gave up 67.5 per outing to rank 262nd in college basketball.

Saint Bonaventure averaged 0.4 fewer points in A-10 action (51.6) than overall (52).

The Bonnies scored more points at home (55.1 per game) than on the road (48.4) last season.

Saint Bonaventure gave up fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

