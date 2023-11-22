The Bucknell Bison (0-2) face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Saint Bonaventure Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)

Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure Rank Saint Bonaventure AVG Bucknell AVG Bucknell Rank 306th 66.8 Points Scored 67.5 286th 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 31.2 220th 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 274th 11.9 Assists 13.4 150th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.