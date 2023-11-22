Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Bucknell Bison (0-2) face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)
- Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)
- Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Bucknell AVG
|Bucknell Rank
|306th
|66.8
|Points Scored
|67.5
|286th
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
