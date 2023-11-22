The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2) square off against the Bucknell Bison (2-4) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 134.5.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Olean, New York

Venue: Reilly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -14.5 134.5

Saint Bonaventure Betting Records & Stats

Of Saint Bonaventure's 28 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 134.5 points 14 times.

The average amount of points in Saint Bonaventure's outings last season was 134.4, which is 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Saint Bonaventure compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Saint Bonaventure finished 5-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 45.5% of those games).

The Bonnies never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -1600 or shorter.

Saint Bonaventure has an implied moneyline win probability of 94.1% in this game.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 14 50% 66.8 134.3 67.7 136.2 136.4 Bucknell 14 53.8% 67.5 134.3 68.5 136.2 137.1

Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bonnies scored just 1.7 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Bison gave up (68.5).

Saint Bonaventure went 7-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 16-12-0 0-0 14-14-0 Bucknell 12-14-0 0-0 10-16-0

Saint Bonaventure vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Bucknell 11-4 Home Record 7-7 2-11 Away Record 3-13 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.8 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

