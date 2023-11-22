How to Watch the Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bulls (3-1) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bonnies' 52.0 points per game last year were 13.4 fewer points than the 65.4 the Bulls allowed.
- Saint Bonaventure had a 6-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.1 points.
- Last year, the Bulls recorded only 2.4 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Bonnies allowed (67.5).
- When Buffalo scored more than 67.5 points last season, it went 7-4.
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 70-52
|Reilly Center
|11/16/2023
|Albany
|L 66-56
|Reilly Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Binghamton
|L 73-65
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|11/30/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Reilly Center
