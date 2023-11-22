The Buffalo Bulls (3-1) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bonnies' 52.0 points per game last year were 13.4 fewer points than the 65.4 the Bulls allowed.
  • Saint Bonaventure had a 6-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.1 points.
  • Last year, the Bulls recorded only 2.4 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Bonnies allowed (67.5).
  • When Buffalo scored more than 67.5 points last season, it went 7-4.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Robert Morris W 70-52 Reilly Center
11/16/2023 Albany L 66-56 Reilly Center
11/18/2023 @ Binghamton L 73-65 Binghamton University Events Center
11/22/2023 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
11/25/2023 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena
11/30/2023 Canisius - Reilly Center

