The Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie included, face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dinwiddie, in his previous game (November 19 loss against the 76ers), produced 12 points and five assists.

Now let's break down Dinwiddie's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-111)

Over 14.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-111)

Over 7.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-204)

Looking to bet on one or more of Dinwiddie's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks allowed 118.1 points per contest last season, 25th in the NBA.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per contest last year, the Hawks were 19th in the league in that category.

The Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.0.

The Hawks gave up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, eighth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 33 9 4 12 1 0 2 2/26/2023 41 20 4 8 2 0 0 1/18/2023 39 20 4 7 4 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.