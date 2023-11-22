Wednesday's game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-0) squaring off against the Delaware State Hornets (0-4) at 12:00 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 90-45 victory as our model heavily favors Stony Brook.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Seawolves earned a 68-55 victory against Holy Cross.

Stony Brook vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stony Brook vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 90, Delaware State 45

Stony Brook Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seawolves outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game last season, with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) and gave up 65.8 per outing (221st in college basketball).

With 70.0 points per game in CAA action, Stony Brook scored 2.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (67.9 PPG).

The Seawolves posted 71.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

At home, Stony Brook surrendered 5.5 fewer points per game (63.0) than on the road (68.5).

