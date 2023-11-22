The Delaware State Hornets (0-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Stony Brook vs. Delaware State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hornets put up an average of 48.9 points per game last year, 16.9 fewer points than the 65.8 the Seawolves gave up to opponents.

Delaware State went 7-13 last season when giving up fewer than 67.9 points.

Last year, the Seawolves put up 9.1 more points per game (67.9) than the Hornets allowed (58.8).

When Stony Brook scored more than 58.8 points last season, it went 17-7.

Stony Brook Schedule