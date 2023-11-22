Will Tyler Pitlick Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Tyler Pitlick going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Pitlick stats and insights
- Pitlick is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- Pitlick has no points on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 13.9 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Pitlick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|12:34
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:21
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|10/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/12/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 5-1
Rangers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
