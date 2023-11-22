When the New York Rangers square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Vincent Trocheck score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240

Trocheck stats and insights

  • In four of 16 games this season, Trocheck has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 13.9 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Trocheck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 3 0 3 20:58 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 26:28 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 3 1 2 16:46 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 21:02 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:31 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:12 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:55 Away W 3-0

Rangers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

