The New York Rangers, including Vincent Trocheck, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you're thinking about a wager on Trocheck against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Trocheck has averaged 19:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In four of 16 games this season, Trocheck has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Trocheck has a point in 10 games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Trocheck has an assist in seven of 16 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Trocheck goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 4 15 Points 6 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.