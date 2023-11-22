The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Zachary Jones light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Zachary Jones score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.9 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:11 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:26 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:44 Away L 5-4 SO 10/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 5-3

Rangers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

