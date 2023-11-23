The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field in an NFC West showdown.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

49ers vs. Seahawks Insights

The 49ers rack up 27.9 points per game, 6.1 more than the Seahawks give up per contest (21.8).

Seattle scores 5.9 more points per game (21.6) than San Francisco gives up (15.7).

The 49ers average 41.4 more yards per game (387) than the Seahawks give up per contest (345.6).

Seattle collects 327.4 yards per game, 24.6 more yards than the 302.8 San Francisco allows.

This season, the 49ers rack up 132.7 rushing yards per game, 20.1 more than the Seahawks allow per contest (112.6).

This season Seattle runs for 15.2 more yards per game (96.6) than San Francisco allows (81.4).

This year, the 49ers have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (14).

Seattle has turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than San Francisco has forced turnovers (19).

49ers Away Performance

On the road, the 49ers score fewer points (25.6 per game) than they do overall (27.9). But they also allow fewer on the road (14.8) than overall (15.7).

The 49ers pick up fewer yards away from home (346.6 per game) than they do overall (387), and concede more (326.4 per game) than overall (302.8).

On the road the 49ers accumulate more rushing yards (132.8 per game) than overall (132.7). But they also allow more rushing yards (84.6) than overall (81.4).

The 49ers successfully convert 36.4% of third downs on the road (7.9% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 40.3% of third downs on the road (0.6% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 Cincinnati L 31-17 CBS 11/12/2023 at Jacksonville W 34-3 FOX 11/19/2023 Tampa Bay W 27-14 FOX 11/23/2023 at Seattle - NBC 12/3/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 12/10/2023 Seattle - FOX 12/17/2023 at Arizona - CBS

Seahawks Home Performance

At home, the Seahawks score more points (24.6 per game) than overall (21.6). But they also concede more (22.6 per game) than overall (21.8).

The Seahawks accumulate more yards at home (354.8 per game) than they do overall (327.4), but they also allow more (358.8 per game) than overall (345.6).

Seattle picks up 238.8 passing yards per game at home (eight more than overall), and allows 261.6 at home (28.6 more than overall).

The Seahawks pick up 116 rushing yards per game at home (19.4 more than overall), and give up 97.2 at home (15.4 fewer than overall).

At home the Seahawks convert more third downs (32.8%) than overall (31.7%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (48.1%) than overall (44%).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Baltimore L 37-3 CBS 11/12/2023 Washington W 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles L 17-16 CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco - NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 12/17/2023 Philadelphia - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.