Thursday's game that pits the Mercer Bears (1-5) against the Marist Red Foxes (2-2) at Enmarket Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of Mercer. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on November 23.

The Red Foxes' most recent game was an 82-64 loss to Lehigh on Wednesday.

Marist vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Marist vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 70, Marist 67

Other MAAC Predictions

Marist Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Foxes were outscored by 4.5 points per game last season with a -134 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.6 points per game (316th in college basketball) and gave up 62.1 per contest (110th in college basketball).

Marist averaged 1.4 more points in MAAC games (59) than overall (57.6).

At home, the Red Foxes scored 52.8 points per game last season. Away, they scored 61.5.

Marist conceded 57.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.9 away.

