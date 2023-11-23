Thursday's game between the VCU Rams (3-1) and the St. John's Red Storm (2-2) at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored VCU squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 23.

The Red Storm enter this contest after a 67-47 win against Manhattan on Sunday.

St. John's (NY) vs. VCU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

St. John's (NY) vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 66, St. John's (NY) 58

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Storm had a +183 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They put up 65.3 points per game to rank 172nd in college basketball and gave up 59.6 per outing to rank 59th in college basketball.

St. John's (NY) averaged 2.2 fewer points in Big East action (63.1) than overall (65.3).

At home, the Red Storm put up 68.4 points per game last season, 6.0 more than they averaged on the road (62.4).

In 2022-23, St. John's (NY) gave up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (57.8) than away (62.1).

