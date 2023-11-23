In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball schedule on Thursday, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Princeton Tigers square off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 23 Washington State Cougars

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch Maryland vs. Washington State

TV: FloHoops

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Colorado

TV: ESPN3

No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Princeton Tigers

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Princeton

TV: FSW Live

Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 10 NC State Wolfpack

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Kentucky vs. NC State

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Creighton Bluejays

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Creighton

TV: FloHoops

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Indiana

TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 12 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Texas