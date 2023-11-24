Will Alexis Lafreniere find the back of the net when the New York Rangers take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lafreniere stats and insights

In seven of 17 games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 24:12 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 3 1 2 14:31 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 15:31 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 17:08 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.