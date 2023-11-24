Alexis Lafreniere will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers meet on Friday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Lafreniere in the Rangers-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere's plus-minus this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +1.

In seven of 17 games this year, Lafreniere has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lafreniere has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Lafreniere has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Lafreniere's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Lafreniere has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 3 12 Points 0 8 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.