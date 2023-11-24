Allen Lazard will be up against the 14th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his New York Jets play the Miami Dolphins in Week 12, on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Lazard's 20 receptions have turned into 290 yards (29 per game) and one TD so far this year. He has been targeted on 41 occasions.

Lazard vs. the Dolphins

Lazard vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 61 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 61 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Miami has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 220.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have the No. 21 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 15 this season (1.5 per game).

Allen Lazard Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Lazard Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this season, Lazard has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Lazard has received 12.1% of his team's 338 passing attempts this season (41 targets).

He has 290 receiving yards on 41 targets to rank 80th in league play with 7.1 yards per target.

Lazard has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

Lazard has been targeted two times in the red zone (7.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts).

Lazard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

