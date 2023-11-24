Will Allen Lazard pay out his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets clash with the Miami Dolphins on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Jets vs Dolphins Anytime TD Bets

Will Allen Lazard score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Lazard has amassed 290 yards receiving (on 20 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 41 times, and is putting up 29 yards per game.

In one of 10 games this season, Lazard has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Allen Lazard Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 6 3 45 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 2 18 0 Week 10 @Raiders 5 1 17 0 Week 11 @Bills 1 0 0 0

