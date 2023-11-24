America East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Friday college basketball slate includes four games featuring a America East team in action. Among those games is the Richmond Spiders playing the Maine Black Bears.
America East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bryant Bulldogs at Florida International Panthers
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Vermont Catamounts
|1:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|FloHoops
|Binghamton Bearcats vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
|1:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
|Richmond Spiders vs. Maine Black Bears
|5:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
