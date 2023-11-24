Artemi Panarin will be among those on the ice Friday when his New York Rangers play the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Panarin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Artemi Panarin vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin has averaged 19:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In Panarin's 17 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Panarin has a point in 15 of 17 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Panarin has an assist in 13 of 17 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Panarin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Panarin has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Panarin Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 3 26 Points 3 10 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

