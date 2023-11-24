On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Barclay Goodrow going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

Goodrow has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Goodrow has no points on the power play.

Goodrow's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 55 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Goodrow recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 1 0 12:08 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:56 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 5-3 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:22 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:29 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 3-0

Rangers vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

