Friday's contest features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1) and the Binghamton Bearcats (2-3) facing off at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-60 victory for heavily favored Appalachian State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Bearcats' last outing was a 66-59 loss to Navy on Tuesday.

Binghamton vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Binghamton vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 74, Binghamton 60

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

Based on the RPI, the Mountaineers have zero wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 112th-most in Division 1.

Binghamton has three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Binghamton Leaders

Jadyn Weltz: 9.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

9.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Denai Bowman: 10.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%

10.4 PTS, 46.8 FG% Ella Wanzer: 15.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

15.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Genevieve Coleman: 13.5 PTS, 55.9 FG%

13.5 PTS, 55.9 FG% Meghan Casey: 3.4 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats put up 68.2 points per game (171st in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per contest (252nd in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential.

