Should you wager on Blake Wheeler to find the back of the net when the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

  • Wheeler has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Wheeler's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:35 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:56 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:34 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:28 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:30 Away W 4-3 OT

Rangers vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

