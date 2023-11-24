The New York Rangers, with Blake Wheeler, will be on the ice Friday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. Prop bets for Wheeler in that upcoming Rangers-Flyers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Blake Wheeler vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Wheeler Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Wheeler has averaged 12:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Wheeler has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 17 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Despite recording points in four of 17 games this season, Wheeler has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Wheeler has an assist in two of 17 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Wheeler hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Wheeler has an implied probability of 23.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wheeler Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 2 4 Points 1 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

