Breece Hall will be up against the 10th-best run defense in the NFL when his New York Jets meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 12, on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Hall has put up a team-best 544 yards on 117 carries, good for 54.4 rushing yards per game. He has scored two TDs on the ground. Also, Hall has pulled down 31 receptions for 296 yards (29.6 ypg) and two receiving TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hall and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hall vs. the Dolphins

Hall vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 97 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 97 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Dolphins have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Miami has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Dolphins have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Dolphins allow 99.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Dolphins have allowed nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks 18th in the league.

Watch Jets vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Breece Hall Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hall with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hall Rushing Insights

Hall has hit the rushing yards over in three of 10 opportunities (30.0%).

The Jets, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.0% of the time while running 39.0%.

He has carried the ball in 117 of his team's 216 total rushing attempts this season (54.2%).

Hall has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has four total touchdowns this season (44.4% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

He has 13 carries in the red zone (50.0% of his team's 26 red zone rushes).

Breece Hall Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Hall Receiving Insights

In eight of nine games this season, Hall has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Hall has received 11.8% of his team's 338 passing attempts this season (40 targets).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (72nd in NFL play), picking up 296 yards on 40 passes thrown his way.

Hall has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.