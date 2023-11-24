With the New York Jets taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 (Friday at 3:00 PM ET), is Breece Hall a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Jets vs Dolphins Anytime TD Bets

Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

New York's top rusher, Hall, has carried the ball 117 times for 544 yards (54.4 per game), with two touchdowns.

And Hall has caught 31 passes for 296 yards (29.6 per game) with two TDs.

Hall has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

In two of 10 games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Breece Hall Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 12 18 0 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 56 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Broncos 22 177 1 3 17 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 39 1 5 54 0 Week 8 @Giants 12 17 0 6 76 1 Week 9 Chargers 16 50 0 4 10 0 Week 10 @Raiders 13 28 0 3 47 0 Week 11 @Bills 10 23 0 5 50 1

