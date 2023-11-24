With the New York Jets squaring off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 (Friday at 3:00 PM ET), is C.J. Uzomah a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will C.J. Uzomah score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Uzomah's stat line shows eight grabs for 58 yards and one score. He posts 7.3 yards receiving per game.

In one of seven games this year, Uzomah has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

C.J. Uzomah Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Patriots 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 1 1 1 Week 5 @Broncos 2 2 12 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Chargers 5 2 11 0 Week 10 @Raiders 1 1 6 0

