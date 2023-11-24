The Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) will meet the Wofford Terriers (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 PM ET.

Canisius vs. Wofford Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wofford Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Canisius vs. Wofford Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 70.4 203rd 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 30.6 251st 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.5 60th 221st 12.5 Assists 14.3 88th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

