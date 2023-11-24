The Wofford Terriers (2-2) take on the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5.

Canisius vs. Wofford Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Where: Laval, Quebec

Laval, Quebec Venue: Place Bell Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wofford -1.5 148.5

Golden Griffins Betting Records & Stats

Canisius played 11 games last season that finished with more than 148.5 points.

The average over/under for Golden Griffins contests last year was 142.7, 5.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Golden Griffins had 11 wins in 30 games against the spread last season.

Last season, Canisius won three out of the 15 games, or 20%, in which it was the underdog.

The Golden Griffins had a record of 3-12, a 20% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Griffins have a 48.8% chance to win.

Canisius vs. Wofford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wofford 11 37.9% 74.7 145.1 72.5 144.8 139.9 Canisius 11 50% 70.4 145.1 72.3 144.8 140

Additional Canisius Insights & Trends

The Golden Griffins scored an average of 70.4 points per game last year, just 2.1 fewer points than the 72.5 the Terriers allowed to opponents.

Canisius went 6-2 against the spread and 5-6 overall when it scored more than 72.5 points last season.

Canisius vs. Wofford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wofford 16-13-0 8-9 18-11-0 Canisius 11-11-0 8-7 13-9-0

Canisius vs. Wofford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wofford Canisius 12-4 Home Record 7-5 4-11 Away Record 3-12 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 80.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

