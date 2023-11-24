The Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) go up against the Wofford Terriers (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. It tips at 4:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wofford vs. Canisius matchup.

Canisius vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Canisius vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canisius vs. Wofford Betting Trends (2022-23)

Canisius compiled an 11-11-0 ATS record last season.

The Golden Griffins were an underdog by 1.5 points or more 15 times last season, and covered the spread in eight of those contests.

Wofford put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 18 Terriers games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.