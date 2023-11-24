Friday's contest that pits the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) against the Wofford Terriers (2-2) at Place Bell Arena has a projected final score of 81-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Canisius, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Canisius vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Where: Laval, Quebec

Laval, Quebec Venue: Place Bell Arena

Canisius vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 81, Wofford 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Canisius vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: Canisius (-3.3)

Canisius (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 158.2

Canisius Performance Insights

Canisius put up 70.4 points per game (203rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 72.3 points per contest (245th-ranked).

The Golden Griffins grabbed 30.6 boards per game (251st-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Canisius averaged 14.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 88th in the country.

The Golden Griffins committed 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

With 8.5 treys per game, the Golden Griffins ranked 60th in the nation. They owned a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 151st in college basketball.

Canisius allowed 6.8 threes per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 36.6% three-point percentage (331st-ranked).

Canisius took 59.4% two-pointers and 40.6% three-pointers last season. Of the team's baskets, 66.6% were two-pointers and 33.4% were three-pointers.

